Stand firmly against caste discrimination and untouchability: President Poudel

Stand firmly against caste discrimination and untouchability: President Poudel

June 4, 2025, 9:09 a.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel has called for standing firmly against caste-based untouchability and discrimination.

The President stated this in his message of best wishes on the occasion of the National Day on the Abolition of Caste Discrimination and Untouchability today.

On this occasion, the President has wished happiness, peace, and prosperity to all Nepali sisters and brothers residing in the country and abroad, stating that caste-based discrimination is a crime against social, moral, and human dignity.

In the message, he emphasized the need to strengthen national unity with equality by fostering mutual understanding, harmony, and cooperation among all castes and communities to promote social awakening and the development of equality, while firmly standing against caste discrimination and division to make the democratic state system meaningful.

The Head of the State has called on every individual, family, society, government bodies at all three levels, political parties, national and international non-governmental organizations, civil society, and journalists to be more sensitive against untouchability and racial discrimination.

Reminding of the constitutional provisions ensuring the building of society based on social equality and justice, he has stated that may the National Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and Untouchability inspire the relevant bodies to create a significant basis for the gradual end of all forms of discrimination and oppression based on economic, social, political, cultural, and ethnic grounds.

The President expressed that positive changes can be brought about in thinking, working style, customs, and social practices, as well as in behavior, by enhancing mutual unity, reconciliation, and harmony, to reduce the existing racial discrimination and untouchability in social behavior.

President Paudel has expressed his best wishes in the message for everyone to be inspired to build a cultured and equality-based prosperous nation free from racial discrimination and untouchability on the occasion of the National Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and Untouchability.

The National Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and Untouchability is marked on the 21st of the Nepali month of Jeth every year to commemorate the day when the government declared the country a 'caste discrimination-free nation' on Jeth 21, 2063 BS (June 4, 2006).

Agencies

Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's 21st president
Jun 04, 2025
Russia-Ukraine ends 2nd round of ceasefire talks
Jun 03, 2025
South Korean voters cast ballots in presidential election
Jun 03, 2025
South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president
Jun 02, 2025
Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says
Jun 02, 2025

More on News

Transport Strike Called Off, Public Transport Resume By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 56 minutes ago
Maoist’s YCL Stoned at Lamp Lighting Ceremony Held in Memory of the Late Royal Family By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Monarchy supporters announce Kathmandu Valley shutdown On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Monarchist Movement: Over Dozen Demonstrators Injured And Former Home Minister Kamal Thapa In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Tourism arrivals in Nepal decreased by 4.4 percent in May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2025
Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's 21st president By Agencies Jun 04, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2025
Rethinking Forest Fire Management In Nepal: Lessons From Bagmati Province By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey & Kalpana Bhattarai Jun 03, 2025
World Bank Group's New Country Partnership Framework For Nepal Prioritizes Jobs And Resilience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2025
Confronting Climate Extremes And Environmental Crises In Central Asia: Urgent Action To Strengthen Resilience, Resource Sustainability, And Regional Cooperation By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Jun 03, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75