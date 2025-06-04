Sudurpaschim Summit Highlights ADB’s Tourism Study To Unlock Province’s Economic Potential

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today presented recommendations for developing Sudurpaschim into a sustainable and inclusive tourism destination.

The recommendations were part of the Sudurpaschim Integrated Economic and Tourism Development Study which was presented at the Tourism Symposium and Pre-InvestmentandDevelopmentSummit. The Summit was held in Dhangadi and brought together ambassadors, heads of development agencies, federal and provincial government representatives, and private sector leaders to explore investment opportunities in Nepal’s far-western region.

The Study by ADB was conducted at the request of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation and builds on the 2022 Provincial Tourism Master Plan.

“The province’s natural beauty and cultural heritage are exceptional, yet its tourism potential remains largely untapped,” said ADB Country Director for Nepal Arnaud Cauchois. “The ADB study shows that targeted investments in connectivity, destination hubs, and workforce capacity can transform Sudurpaschim into a thriving tourism economy. We are proud to support this vision.”

The key findings of the study emphasized the need for enhanced infrastructure to improve accessibility and promote visitor dispersion, the development of integrated tourism circuits and eco-friendly destination hubs, and cross-sectoral support to strengthen governance, build a skilled tourism workforce, and attract private investment.

“As we work to develop tourism in the region, we must carefully consider how to do so in a way that preserves its natural beauty and protects the environment for future generations,” said Mr. Cauchois.

Mr. Cauchois commended the Government of Sudurpaschim Province for hosting the summit and reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to continue to supporting Nepal’s development. He noted that the event provided a valuable platform to align development strategies, foster public-private partnerships, and promote regional and international collaboration.

The event was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister of Forests and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari and Chief Minister of Sudurpashchin Province Kamal Bahadur Shah.