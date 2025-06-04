Sudurpaschim Summit Highlights ADB’s Tourism Study To Unlock Province’s Economic Potential

Sudurpaschim Summit Highlights ADB’s Tourism Study To Unlock Province’s Economic Potential

June 4, 2025, 5:33 p.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today presented recommendations for developing Sudurpaschim into a sustainable and inclusive tourism destination. 

The recommendations were part of the Sudurpaschim Integrated Economic and Tourism Development Study which was presented at the Tourism Symposium and Pre-InvestmentandDevelopmentSummit. The Summit was held in Dhangadi and brought together ambassadors, heads of development agencies, federal and provincial government representatives, and private sector leaders to explore investment opportunities in Nepal’s far-western region. 

The Study by ADB was conducted at the request of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation and builds on the 2022 Provincial Tourism Master Plan.

“The province’s natural beauty and cultural heritage are exceptional, yet its tourism potential remains largely untapped,” said ADB Country Director for Nepal Arnaud Cauchois. “The ADB study shows that targeted investments in connectivity, destination hubs, and workforce capacity can transform Sudurpaschim into a thriving tourism economy. We are proud to support this vision.” 

The key findings of the study emphasized the need for enhanced infrastructure to improve accessibility and promote visitor dispersion, the development of integrated tourism circuits and eco-friendly destination hubs, and cross-sectoral support to strengthen governance, build a skilled tourism workforce, and attract private investment.

“As we work to develop tourism in the region, we must carefully consider how to do so in a way that preserves its natural beauty and protects the environment for future generations,” said Mr. Cauchois.

Mr. Cauchois commended the Government of Sudurpaschim Province for hosting the summit and reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to continue to supporting Nepal’s development. He noted that the event provided a valuable platform to align development strategies, foster public-private partnerships, and promote regional and international collaboration.

The event was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister of Forests and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari and Chief Minister of Sudurpashchin Province Kamal Bahadur Shah.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Transport Strike Called Off, Public Transport Resume
Jun 04, 2025
Tourism arrivals in Nepal decreased by 4.4 percent in May
Jun 04, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces
Jun 04, 2025
World Bank Group's New Country Partnership Framework For Nepal Prioritizes Jobs And Resilience
Jun 03, 2025
Maoist Continue To Disrupt The Parliament, PM Oli calls for an end to the impasse
Jun 03, 2025

More on Economy

World Bank Group's New Country Partnership Framework For Nepal Prioritizes Jobs And Resilience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Budget came to encourage the private sector, implementation did not fail: Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Tree Plantation by Global IME Bank in Tokha and Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Museum Communication: A Prospect and Practice By Om Prakash Ghimire Jun 04, 2025
Transport Strike Called Off, Public Transport Resume By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2025
Stand firmly against caste discrimination and untouchability: President Poudel By Agencies Jun 04, 2025
Tourism arrivals in Nepal decreased by 4.4 percent in May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2025
Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's 21st president By Agencies Jun 04, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75