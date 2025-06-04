Tourism arrivals in Nepal decreased by 4.4 percent in May

Tourism arrivals in Nepal decreased by 4.4 percent in May

June 4, 2025, 8:48 a.m.

Tourist arrivals in Nepal decreased in May this year, with a total of 86,216 international visitors entering the country, as reported by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB). This represents a 4.4% decline compared to May 2024 when 90,211 tourists arrived. However, the May 2025 figure shows a 110% recovery from

pre-pandemic levels in May 2019, indicating Nepal's resurgence as a popular global travel destination. In May 2019, 78,329 tourists visited Nepal. Tourist arrivals in Nepal have been on the rise since 2024, with over 1.147 million tourists welcomed that year, marking a growth of nearly 13.1% compared to 2023. In 2023,

1,014,882 foreign tourists visited Nepal, while 1.19 million arrived in the fiscal year 2019/20. From January to May 2025, a total of 501,264 tourists visited Nepal.

The highest number of tourists, 121,687, arrived in March 2025, followed by 116,490 in April. Additionally, 79,991 tourists entered Nepal in January and 96,880 in February this year.

In May of this year, Nepal saw the highest number of tourists arriving from India, with a total of 28,160 visitors. Additionally, 9,074 tourists from America and 8,824 tourists from China visited Nepal during this time, as reported by the NTB.

Furthermore, 4,280 tourists from Bangladesh and 3,473 visitors from the United Kingdom also traveled to Nepal in May.

The percentage breakdown of tourist arrivals in April was as follows: India at 32.7%, USA at 10.5%, China at 10.2%, Bangladesh at 5%, and the UK at 4%. The distribution of tourists by region was as follows: Asia (SAARC) at 40%, Asia (others) at 21%, Europe at 15.5%, Americas at 12.6%, Oceania at 3.5%, Middle East at 1.8%, Africa at 0.4%, and others at 5.6% in the review month.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Transport Strike Called Off, Public Transport Resume
Jun 04, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces
Jun 04, 2025
World Bank Group's New Country Partnership Framework For Nepal Prioritizes Jobs And Resilience
Jun 03, 2025
Maoist Continue To Disrupt The Parliament, PM Oli calls for an end to the impasse
Jun 03, 2025
Maoist’s YCL Stoned at Lamp Lighting Ceremony Held in Memory of the Late Royal Family
Jun 03, 2025

More on National

Maoist Continue To Disrupt The Parliament, PM Oli calls for an end to the impasse By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
China Pleased with Coalition Between UML and Congress: Minister Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Zonta Club Kathmandu and Jane Goodall Institute Nepal Join Forces for Tree Plantation Campaign Supporting Gender-Equal Climate Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Former President Bhandari Meets Chinese Vice President in Gansu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Mt Annapurna: The Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the first ascent of have begun. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
INDIAN MAOIST LEADER’S DEMISE Outrage In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Transport Strike Called Off, Public Transport Resume By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2025
Stand firmly against caste discrimination and untouchability: President Poudel By Agencies Jun 04, 2025
Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's 21st president By Agencies Jun 04, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2025
Rethinking Forest Fire Management In Nepal: Lessons From Bagmati Province By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey & Kalpana Bhattarai Jun 03, 2025
World Bank Group's New Country Partnership Framework For Nepal Prioritizes Jobs And Resilience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75