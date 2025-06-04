Tourism arrivals in Nepal decreased by 4.4 percent in May

Tourist arrivals in Nepal decreased in May this year, with a total of 86,216 international visitors entering the country, as reported by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB). This represents a 4.4% decline compared to May 2024 when 90,211 tourists arrived. However, the May 2025 figure shows a 110% recovery from

pre-pandemic levels in May 2019, indicating Nepal's resurgence as a popular global travel destination. In May 2019, 78,329 tourists visited Nepal. Tourist arrivals in Nepal have been on the rise since 2024, with over 1.147 million tourists welcomed that year, marking a growth of nearly 13.1% compared to 2023. In 2023,

1,014,882 foreign tourists visited Nepal, while 1.19 million arrived in the fiscal year 2019/20. From January to May 2025, a total of 501,264 tourists visited Nepal.

The highest number of tourists, 121,687, arrived in March 2025, followed by 116,490 in April. Additionally, 79,991 tourists entered Nepal in January and 96,880 in February this year.

In May of this year, Nepal saw the highest number of tourists arriving from India, with a total of 28,160 visitors. Additionally, 9,074 tourists from America and 8,824 tourists from China visited Nepal during this time, as reported by the NTB.

Furthermore, 4,280 tourists from Bangladesh and 3,473 visitors from the United Kingdom also traveled to Nepal in May.

The percentage breakdown of tourist arrivals in April was as follows: India at 32.7%, USA at 10.5%, China at 10.2%, Bangladesh at 5%, and the UK at 4%. The distribution of tourists by region was as follows: Asia (SAARC) at 40%, Asia (others) at 21%, Europe at 15.5%, Americas at 12.6%, Oceania at 3.5%, Middle East at 1.8%, Africa at 0.4%, and others at 5.6% in the review month.