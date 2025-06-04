Transport Strike Called Off, Public Transport Resume

Transport entrepreneurs on Tuesday evening called off their two-day nationwide strike in protest against the ride-sharing regulations introduced by the Gandaki government.

A meeting of transport entrepreneurs held in the evening decided to call off the strike for the time being. As requested by the federal government, the Gandaki Provincial Government has suspended the ride-sharing regulations for one month.

Following the decision of the Gandaki government, there was a discussion among the transport entrepreneurs. The National Federation of Nepal Transport Entrepreneurs has informed that the strike program has been withdrawn for the time being following the discussion. With this, transport will be uninterrupted across the country.