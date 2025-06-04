Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

June 4, 2025, 8:17 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the provinces. There is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

The hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province will be partly to generally cloudy, while the rest of the region will be mainly clear to partly cloudy.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province and Bagmati Province, at a few places in Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province, and at one or two places in the remaining hilly areas.

There is also a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in Koshi Province and Madhesh Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hills and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, and at one or two places in the remaining high-hills and mountainous areas.

Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.

