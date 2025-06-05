Global IME Bank Launches EV Charging Station

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Global IME Bank Limited has inaugurated an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at its corporate office in Kamaladi, Kathmandu.

The charging station was officially launched on Thursday during a special ceremony by the bank’s director Krishna Prasad Sharma, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Suman Pokharel, and CEO of Gadi Charge Pvt. Ltd., Presha Shrestha. The installed charger is a 40-kilowatt CC2 single-gun system, developed in collaboration with Gadi Charge Pvt. Ltd.

The EV charging station is available for use by customers visiting the bank and its employees who drive electric vehicles. With the growing number of EV users, the bank initiated this facility to cater to the needs of its clientele.

During the event, Director Sharma noted that the establishment of the charging station is a step towards promoting environmentally friendly transportation and enhancing customer convenience. He highlighted the bank’s broader commitment to sustainable practices in its business operations.

Deputy CEO Pokharel emphasized that Global IME Bank is committed to environmental conservation and responsible banking. He shared that the bank is planting 18,000 saplings to mark its 18th anniversary and World Environment Day. Furthermore, he stated that the bank is launching eco-friendly financial products to help mitigate the effects of climate change. He expressed hope that other banks and financial institutions will follow suit in adopting EV infrastructure.

Senior officials of the bank and representatives from Gadi Charge Pvt. Ltd. were also present at the event.

Global IME Bank has been recognized as the best bank in Nepal under two categories at the Global Finance Best Bank Award 2024 and the Euromoney Award for Excellence 2024. It has also received several national and international accolades.

As the first private commercial bank with a presence in all 77 districts of Nepal, Global IME Bank operates more than 1,000 service centers, including 354 branches, 385 ATMs, 202 branchless banking units, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 international representative offices.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank also facilitates remittance services from various countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and others.