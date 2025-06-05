The Joint People's Movement Committee Announces Local and District-Centered Protests Without RPP’s Involvement

Differences have emerged within the pro-monarchy faction that is agitating for the restoration of the monarchy.RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden was absent from a meeting called on Wednesday by the Joint People's Movement Committee led by Navaraj Subedi, which was supposed to finalize future protest programs. A dispute has arisen between Subedi and Lingden over how to proceed with the movement that was declared as decisive starting from Jestha 15 (May 28).

When Lingden chose to attend Parliament instead of participating in the program organized by Subedi’s committee, there was commotion during Kamal Thapa’s speech.

Following an incident on Monday in which Kamal Thapa, the chairman of RPP Nepal, was manhandled, Lingden announced a Nepal-wide shutdown (strike) for the next day. However, when the RPP withdrew the protest plans by the next morning without consulting him, Subedi expressed dissatisfaction.

Similarly, the group led by Durga Prasai, who had been declared the "People's Commander" for the monarchy restoration movement, has stopped participating in the movement altogether.

Despite internal disagreements, the Joint People’s Movement Committee led by Subedi announced protest programs in the absence of Lingden.

Subedi issued a press release stating that the ongoing week-long protests had been reviewed. He claimed that public participation in the movement was encouraging and appealed for wider support from various sectors, including civil servants, army and police veterans, and the general public.

Although the largest party advocating for monarchy restoration—RPP—is not participating, Subedi’s leadership has introduced some changes in the movement's future course.

According to him, protests will continue across different municipalities within the Kathmandu Valley. Outside Kathmandu, rallies, sit-ins, and demonstrations will be held in major cities. To make the movement more powerful, effective, and result-oriented, the committee has decided to form local-level units of the Joint People’s Movement Committee and mobilize youth groups. Subedi mentioned that after completing the local and district-level protests, the movement will again focus on Kathmandu.

He said, “After organizing various protest programs in different districts across the country, the movement will once again be centered in Kathmandu.”

Dr. Jagman Gurung, an intellectual aligned with the monarchy camp, voiced dissatisfaction with the ongoing protests. He claimed that no meaningful results would come from a movement that is run under government directives. Gurung said, “A movement coordinated in agreement with the government holds no significance. A protest held on dates and at locations approved by the government has no meaning.”