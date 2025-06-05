Trump holds phone talks with Putin

US President Donald Trump has revealed he held talks over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Trump said in a social media post that the call lasted about one hour and 15 minutes.

He said, "It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace."

Trump said the two discussed Ukraine's attack on parked Russian warplanes and various other attacks by both sides.

He added that "Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."

The latest exchange is Trump's fourth known phone call with Putin during his second term in office.

Trump has recently criticized Russia for continuing major attacks across Ukraine.

On May 28, he said it would become clear "within two weeks" if Putin intends to end the invasion of Ukraine.

Attention is on whether Trump will alter his role in peace negotiations and whether he will impose additional sanctions against Russia.