Trump holds phone talks with Putin

Trump holds phone talks with Putin

June 5, 2025, 7:52 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has revealed he held talks over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Trump said in a social media post that the call lasted about one hour and 15 minutes.

He said, "It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace."

Trump said the two discussed Ukraine's attack on parked Russian warplanes and various other attacks by both sides.

He added that "Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."

The latest exchange is Trump's fourth known phone call with Putin during his second term in office.

Trump has recently criticized Russia for continuing major attacks across Ukraine.

On May 28, he said it would become clear "within two weeks" if Putin intends to end the invasion of Ukraine.

Attention is on whether Trump will alter his role in peace negotiations and whether he will impose additional sanctions against Russia.

Agencies

Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's president
Jun 05, 2025
Stand firmly against caste discrimination and untouchability: President Poudel
Jun 04, 2025
Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's 21st president
Jun 04, 2025
Russia-Ukraine ends 2nd round of ceasefire talks
Jun 03, 2025
South Korean voters cast ballots in presidential election
Jun 03, 2025

More on International

Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's president By Agencies 6 hours, 1 minute ago
Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's 21st president By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Russia-Ukraine ends 2nd round of ceasefire talks By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
South Korean voters cast ballots in presidential election By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Glaciers Demand: Annapurna’s Lesson By Arup Rajouria Jun 05, 2025
Global IME Bank Launches EV Charging Station By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2025
The Joint People's Movement Committee Announces Local and District-Centered Protests Without RPP’s Involvement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2025
World Environment Day 2025 Calls For Collective Actions To Tackle Plastic Pollution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati, Koshi, Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2025
Museum Communication: A Prospect and Practice By Om Prakash Ghimire Jun 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75