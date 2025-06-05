Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati, Koshi, Gandaki And Lumbini

June 5, 2025, 7:49 a.m.

The hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province, will be partly to generally cloudy, while the rest of the region will be mainly clear to partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly region of the country and at one or two places in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, while the rest of the region will be mainly clear to partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi Province and at one or two places in the rest of the provinces. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.

