Himalaya Airlines Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Grand Ceremony

Himalaya Airlines, a prominent international carrier of Nepal, marked a significant milestone by celebrating its 10th anniversary with a grand event held at Hotel Yak & Yeti, Kathmandu. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries from Ministry of Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation, Embassy of Peoples’ Republic of China, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal and was actively participated in H9 team members in a joyous commemoration of a decade of excellence in aviation.

The celebration was honored by the presence of Chen Song, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nepal, as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished guests included Mukesh Dangol, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and Deo Chandra Lal Karn, Deputy Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

Speaking at the event, the dignitaries acknowledged the contribution of Himalaya Airlines in strengthening Nepal’s aviation sector, fostering international connectivity and promoting tourism and trade. Himalaya has the current flight network connecting Nepal with China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

The celebration featured cultural performances, including dances and singing, presenting ethnic attires, etc. by the talented teams of Himalaya Airlines, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Nepal. The program served not only as a celebration of the airline’s journey but also as a tribute to the unwavering support from its employees, stakeholders, and loyal passengers.

Founded in 2014 and commencing operations in 2016, Himalaya Airlines has grown steadily, establishing itself as a reliable international airline operating scheduled flights to key destinations across Asia and the Middle East.

As the airline steps into a new decade, it remains committed to enhancing service quality, expanding its network, and contributing to Nepal’s vision of becoming a prominent aviation hub in the South Asia.