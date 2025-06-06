Himalaya Airlines Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Grand Ceremony

Himalaya Airlines Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Grand Ceremony

June 6, 2025, 10:28 a.m.

Himalaya Airlines, a prominent international carrier of Nepal, marked a significant milestone by celebrating its 10th anniversary with a grand event held at Hotel Yak & Yeti, Kathmandu. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries from Ministry of Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation, Embassy of Peoples’ Republic of China, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal and was actively participated in H9 team members in a joyous commemoration of a decade of excellence in aviation.

H9 YAK&YETI -2.jpg

The celebration was honored by the presence of Chen Song, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nepal, as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished guests included Mukesh Dangol, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and Deo Chandra Lal Karn, Deputy Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

Speaking at the event, the dignitaries acknowledged the contribution of Himalaya Airlines in strengthening Nepal’s aviation sector, fostering international connectivity and promoting tourism and trade. Himalaya has the current flight network connecting Nepal with China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

H9 YAK&YETI -1.jpg

The celebration featured cultural performances, including dances and singing, presenting ethnic attires, etc. by the talented teams of Himalaya Airlines, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Nepal. The program served not only as a celebration of the airline’s journey but also as a tribute to the unwavering support from its employees, stakeholders, and loyal passengers.

Founded in 2014 and commencing operations in 2016, Himalaya Airlines has grown steadily, establishing itself as a reliable international airline operating scheduled flights to key destinations across Asia and the Middle East.

As the airline steps into a new decade, it remains committed to enhancing service quality, expanding its network, and contributing to Nepal’s vision of becoming a prominent aviation hub in the South Asia.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

75 Years of the First Annapurna Ascent: Commemorative ceremony held at International Mountain Museum, Pokhara
Jun 06, 2025
NIMBL Will Provide Special Discount On Various Services To Member of Nepal Engineering Association
Jun 06, 2025
Nepal's Request for Support of Roshani Adhikari Pathak for IUCN Regional Councillor Position
Jun 06, 2025
ICIMOD And The ADB to tackle climate hazards inthe Himalayas
Jun 06, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Across The Country
Jun 06, 2025

More on Tourism

Himalaya Starts Lhasa-Pokhara-Lhasa Scheduled Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
IME Group's Ella Comfort Hotel has commenced operations in Baglung District. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months ago
Gautham Buddha International Aiport To Handel Aircraft In Low Visibility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 1 week ago
Nepal Visit Year 2025 And Chinese New Year Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 2 weeks ago
TOURISTS ARRIVAL: Surpass A Million By A Correspondent 4 months, 3 weeks ago
Gautam Buddha International Airport Conducted 729 int'l Flights By Agencies 5 months ago

The Latest

75 Years of the First Annapurna Ascent: Commemorative ceremony held at International Mountain Museum, Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2025
NIMBL Will Provide Special Discount On Various Services To Member of Nepal Engineering Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2025
Nepal's Request for Support of Roshani Adhikari Pathak for IUCN Regional Councillor Position By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2025
ICIMOD And The ADB to tackle climate hazards inthe Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2025
Trump and Xi hold phone call to discuss trade By Agencies Jun 06, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75