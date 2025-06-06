Nepal's Request for Support of Roshani Adhikari Pathak for IUCN Regional Councillor Position

Nepal's Request for Support of Roshani Adhikari Pathak for IUCN Regional Councillor Position

June 6, 2025, 8:33 a.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Nepal has requested member countries of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and all diplomatic missions based in Kathmandu to support Roshni Adhikari Pathak for the position of Regional Councillor for South and East Asia at the IUCN.

It has been reported that there are seven candidates vying for five available positions from South and East Asia. The Ministry stated in its letter that the election will take place during the upcoming IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025. This Congress is scheduled to be held from October 9 to 15, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has included a detailed personal profile of Pathak. The letter of appeal issued by the Ministry states, “Pathak is a highly experienced conservationist with deep understanding of biodiversity and environmental governance across South and Southeast Asia. Therefore, she is well-capable of effectively representing the region.”

The Ministry has urged all IUCN member nations and diplomatic missions in Kathmandu to express their commitment in support of Pathak’s candidacy.

