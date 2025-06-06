NIMBL Will Provide Special Discount On Various Services To Member of Nepal Engineering Association

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) will provide special discounts on various services to members of Nepal Engineers Association(NEA)

June 6, 2025, 10:42 a.m.

A business agreement has been signed between Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited and Nepal Engineers Association.

The agreement was signed between Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited and Nepal Engineers Association (NEA) with the aim of providing expanded banking services.

The commercial service has been launched with the signing of the agreement by Chief Executive Officer Jyoti Prakash Pandey on behalf of Nepal Investment Mega Bank and President E. Shri Subhash Chandra Baral on behalf of the Engineers Association.

Through this agreement, all members of the association are provided with special discounts on various services.

According to CEO Pandey, targeting the members of the association, there is a provision of special discounts on professional savings accounts opened through the bank's 275 branches, accident insurance facilities worth one million, other business loans, startup loans, clean social loans, and debit/credit cards, and mobile banking.

The bank believes that members of the Nepal Engineers Association will directly benefit from this agreement

