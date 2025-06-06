Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Across The Country

June 6, 2025, 8:09 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi Province, and mainly clear to partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in some places in Koshi Province, a few places in the remaining hilly areas, and one or two places in the remaining areas. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi Province, while the rest of the country will remain mainly clear. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi Province and one or two places in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province.

Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.

