Russia pounds Ukraine in retaliation for drone attack

Russia pounds Ukraine in retaliation for drone attack

June 7, 2025, 8:58 a.m.

Russian forces have pounded Ukraine with a fresh round of missile and drone attacks. At least three people are dead in Kyiv.

The Russian defense ministry says Friday's bombardment was in retaliation for "terrorist acts." Ukraine recently launched drones to strike airbases deep inside Russian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had suggested he would hit back.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia used over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles in Friday's attack, which targeted Kyiv, the western region of Lviv and other areas.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three people were killed in the capital and 17 are in hospital with injuries. He initially said four people had died.

Zelenskyy called for increased international pressure on Moscow, saying on social media that giving the war more time to take lives is tantamount to "complicity and accountability."

Media in Russia say the interior ministry has put a man in his 30 on a wanted list for his suspected involvement in Ukraine's attack on an airfield in Irkutsk, eastern Siberia.

He reportedly owned a truck from which Ukrainian drones took off.

Agencies

US and China set to resume trade talks on Monday
Jun 07, 2025
Trump and Xi hold phone call to discuss trade
Jun 06, 2025
Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's president
Jun 05, 2025
Trump holds phone talks with Putin
Jun 05, 2025
Stand firmly against caste discrimination and untouchability: President Poudel
Jun 04, 2025

More on International

Trump Administration Ended Protetoin Status For Nepalese Migrants By REUTERS 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
US and China set to resume trade talks on Monday By Agencies 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Trump and Xi hold phone call to discuss trade By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's president By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Trump holds phone talks with Putin By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's 21st president By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Muslims Celebrating Bakra Eid Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2025
Weather Forecast: Possibility Of Light Rainfall In Few Placess of Koshi,Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2025
75 Years of the First Annapurna Ascent: Commemorative ceremony held at International Mountain Museum, Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2025
NIMBL Will Provide Special Discount On Various Services To Member of Nepal Engineering Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2025
Himalaya Airlines Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Grand Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2025
Nepal's Request for Support of Roshani Adhikari Pathak for IUCN Regional Councillor Position By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75