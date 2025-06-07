Russia pounds Ukraine in retaliation for drone attack

Russian forces have pounded Ukraine with a fresh round of missile and drone attacks. At least three people are dead in Kyiv.

The Russian defense ministry says Friday's bombardment was in retaliation for "terrorist acts." Ukraine recently launched drones to strike airbases deep inside Russian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had suggested he would hit back.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia used over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles in Friday's attack, which targeted Kyiv, the western region of Lviv and other areas.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three people were killed in the capital and 17 are in hospital with injuries. He initially said four people had died.

Zelenskyy called for increased international pressure on Moscow, saying on social media that giving the war more time to take lives is tantamount to "complicity and accountability."

Media in Russia say the interior ministry has put a man in his 30 on a wanted list for his suspected involvement in Ukraine's attack on an airfield in Irkutsk, eastern Siberia.

He reportedly owned a truck from which Ukrainian drones took off.