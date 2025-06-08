2025 K-Beauty Festa Held In Kathmandu

The 2025 K-Beauty Festa was hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal at Hotel Himalaya on Saturday, June 7, to celebrate the increasing popularity of Korean beauty and culture in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The event featured leading Korean cosmetics retailers in Nepal, such as Korean Beauty Point, Dream Skin Nepal, KPG-Beauty, and Prettyclick, who showcased a variety of popular Korean skincare and beauty brands. Attendees enthusiastically participated in special promotional offers and product demonstrations, highlighting the high demand for K-beauty products in Nepal.

A key aspect of the event was the K-Beauty Class, co-organized by the Embassy and the Sejong Culture Academy. Renowned Korean makeup artist and beauty YouTuber Mr. Hoseok Jung (shawn_issure) led a hands-on session on "Korean Skincare," providing insights into current K-beauty trends, live demonstrations, and interactive training. Participants were eager to learn Korean skincare and makeup techniques, showing a positive response to the class.

In addition to the beauty segment, the event featured cultural activities such as the 2025 Korean Speech Contest on the theme of "Beauty" and a K-Culture Experience Zone showcasing traditional Korean attire (Hanbok), Korean cuisine (K-Food), and Korean Calligraphy.

During his opening remarks, H.E. Mr. Tae-young Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, expressed gratitude to all participants and supporters of the event. He highlighted the increasing influence of Korean culture among Nepali youth through Korean language, K-Pop, dramas, and K-Beauty, emphasizing that this cultural exchange is essential for fostering deeper connections and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Ambassador Park stated, "Our Nepali friends who embrace K-culture are ambassadors of friendship between Korea and Nepal," affirming the Embassy's commitment to supporting and expanding cultural exchange and cooperation opportunities.

The 2025 K-Beauty Festa was a successful event that further strengthened the cultural partnership between Korea and Nepal, enhancing ties through beauty, tradition, and a shared appreciation of culture.