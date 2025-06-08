Chinese vice premier to attend US-China trade talks in London

Chinese vice premier to attend US-China trade talks in London

June 8, 2025, 9:08 a.m.

The Chinese government says Vice Premier He Lifeng will travel to London and participate in the US-China trade talks.

China's foreign ministry announced on Saturday that the vice premier will stay in the British capital from June 8 to 13.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the talks would be held on Monday and that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would attend.

The talks come after Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke by telephone on Thursday. They agreed to have their negotiating teams hold discussions based on the deal that they reached last month.

The agreement called for the additional tariffs on each other's products to be lowered. But Washington has said that Beijing is delaying exports of rare earth metals and other products despite the agreement.

The Chinese commerce ministry issued a statement saying that it approved applications for rare earths that were compliant.

It also said that China is ready to enhance communication and engage in dialogue with relevant countries to facilitate trade.

Delegates from the two countries are expected to discuss China's restrictions on rare earth exports at the upcoming meeting.

Observers are waiting to see how far Beijing will go to ease its export controls and whether any progress will be made on issues, such as the trade deficit that the US has with China.

Agencies

House of Representatives Meeting Today
Jun 08, 2025
US and China set to resume trade talks on Monday
Jun 07, 2025
Russia pounds Ukraine in retaliation for drone attack
Jun 07, 2025
Trump and Xi hold phone call to discuss trade
Jun 06, 2025
Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's president
Jun 05, 2025

More on International

Trump Administration Ended Protetoin Status For Nepalese Migrants By REUTERS 1 day, 7 hours ago
US and China set to resume trade talks on Monday By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Russia pounds Ukraine in retaliation for drone attack By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Trump and Xi hold phone call to discuss trade By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's president By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Trump holds phone talks with Putin By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

MONARCHIST AND HINDUS: Under State Suppression By A Correspondent Jun 08, 2025
US Deported 50 Illegal Nepali Migrants, Arriving Nepal Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2025
Journalist Laxman Biyogi’s Regionally Flavored Story Collection ‘Satyam’ Revealed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2025
2025 K-Beauty Festa Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2025
Kanti Rajpath Reopens After Installation Of Bailey Bridge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2025
House of Representatives Meeting Today By Agencies Jun 08, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75