Chinese vice premier to attend US-China trade talks in London

The Chinese government says Vice Premier He Lifeng will travel to London and participate in the US-China trade talks.

China's foreign ministry announced on Saturday that the vice premier will stay in the British capital from June 8 to 13.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the talks would be held on Monday and that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would attend.

The talks come after Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke by telephone on Thursday. They agreed to have their negotiating teams hold discussions based on the deal that they reached last month.

The agreement called for the additional tariffs on each other's products to be lowered. But Washington has said that Beijing is delaying exports of rare earth metals and other products despite the agreement.

The Chinese commerce ministry issued a statement saying that it approved applications for rare earths that were compliant.

It also said that China is ready to enhance communication and engage in dialogue with relevant countries to facilitate trade.

Delegates from the two countries are expected to discuss China's restrictions on rare earth exports at the upcoming meeting.

Observers are waiting to see how far Beijing will go to ease its export controls and whether any progress will be made on issues, such as the trade deficit that the US has with China.