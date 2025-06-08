House of Representatives Meeting Today

The House of Representatives is scheduled to meet at 1:00 pm today.

As per the meeting agenda, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel will present a proposal seeking a discussion on the government's annual estimate of revenue and expenditure (budget) for the financial year 2025/26.

Similarly, the Chair of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee, Ramhari Khatiwada, will present the 'Report of the Committee on the Federal Civil Service Bill, 2082'.

It may be noted that the parliament meeting has not been able to enter the regular agenda in the past few days due to continuous obstruction by the main opposition parties, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak over the 'visit visa' scam.