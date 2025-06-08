Kanti Rajpath Reopens after installation of bailey bridge

The Kanti Highway has been operational since this morning after the installation of a bailey bridge over the Baguwa River of the Bagmati River.

Vehicles have started plying over the bridge after the installation of the bailey bridge connecting Makawanpur and Lalitpur was completed last night. According to E. Upendra Maharan, spokesperson for the Kanti Highway Road Project, the bridge will be fully operational from 9 am today.

According to E. Upendra Maharan, spokesperson for the Kanti Highway Road Project, the load-carrying capacity of the Bailey Bridge is only 30 tons. Therefore, the road project has sent a letter to the District Administration Offices of Makawanpur and Lalitpur requesting them to monitor goods vehicles in both directions.

Spokesperson Maharan said that in the case of cargo vehicles (trucks/trailers), arrangements have been made to operate vehicles in one direction at a time, with a maximum total weight of 30 tons and a maximum weight per axle of 10 tons.

"If a 12-wheeler truck is empty, the bailey bridge can handle it, but it cannot handle a 12-wheeler vehicle loaded with a load," said spokesperson Maharan. "That is why we have also informed the CDIO offices of both districts."