US Deported 50 Illegal Nepali Migrants, Arriving Nepal Today

June 8, 2025, 11:22 a.m.

50 more Nepalis have been deported from the US for illegally entering the country and are scheduled to arrive in Nepal today via a chartered flight.

Immigration officials expect their arrival at 4 pm. This deportation is part of the Trump administration's immigration policies, which have led to the gradual deportation of Nepalis living in the US illegally. In February 2022, 9 Nepalis were deported from Texas, bringing the total number of deportations to 100.

