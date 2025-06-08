Weather Forecast: Possibility Of Light Rainfall In Few Places of Koshi Province

June 8, 2025, 9:02 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi Province, and mainly clear to partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi Province and one or two places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces including Madhesh Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

It will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country including Koshi Province, while the rest of the area will remain mainly clear. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi Province and one or two places in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province.

Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.

