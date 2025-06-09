China's Huawei launches laptops that run on original operating system

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei on Friday released laptop computers that run on its original operating system called Harmony.

The company's previous models ran on US tech giant Microsoft's Windows operating system. The Chinese maker had been developing its own OS as the United States restricts Huawei from accessing US technology.

Harmony has already been mounted on Huawei's smartphones. The company says using Harmony OS makes it easier for users to share files and data.

A customer who came to buy a new laptop says he likes the Huawei brand, and it does not matter which operating system a computer runs on.

Attention is on whether Huawei can expand its share in the computer OS market in China, which has been dominated by Microsoft and another US giant Apple.

Huawei is one of the Chinese tech companies that have been stepping up efforts to develop advanced technologies in the face of US restrictions.

Another smartphone maker, Xiaomi, released new models in May said to be embedded with its original advanced semiconductor.