Former Princes Himani Laid foundation stone of birthing center in Jumla

June 9, 2025, 8:32 a.m.

Former Princess Himani Shah has laid the foundation stone of a birthing center in Jumla.

She laid the foundation stone of the birthing center to be built by Himani Trust in Manisanghu, Guthichaur Rural Municipality-1, Jumla on Sunday. Former Crown Prince Hridayendra has also reached Jumla along with former Princess Himani. They reached Jumla on Saturday.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony, RPP chief Sachet and elected MP from Jumla Gyanendra Shahi said that former Princess Himani and former Crown Prince Hridayendra had done exemplary work in Jumla.

Similarly, Guthichaur Rural Municipality Chairman Dan Bahadur Budha expressed gratitude to the royal family. Guthichaur-1 Ward Chairman Ajun Mahatara said that the birthing center will be convenient for women in the village.

