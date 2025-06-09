Nepalis deported from US refuse to file complaint, Nepal Police Is Investigating Their Connetion With Human Traffickor

June 9, 2025, 8:55 a.m.

37 Nepali citizens deported from the United States arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday. Among those deported from the US are 32 men and 5 women.

The Human Trafficking Investigation Bureau is preparing to conduct preliminary interrogations with them and gather information.

The returnees have said they have no complaints with the US or their country. They were deported by the US on a chartered plane and returned to Kathmandu.

The Human Trafficking Investigation Bureau is preparing to conduct preliminary interrogations with them and collect information as soon as they are brought to Kathmandu. According to the bureau's SSP Krishna Pangeni, the interrogation is being conducted with the aim of obtaining information about the person who sent them abroad illegally.

According to the police, the eight people had illegally reached the US about six months ago. According to the police, they had paid a middleman between Rs 50 and 90 lakh and reached North America via Middle Eastern countries, Europe, and South America.

For the first time since Donald Trump was elected US President, eight Nepali citizens were returned to Kathmandu on a chartered plane on 21 Falgun, 2081. They were summoned to the office for questioning by the Human Trafficking Investigation Bureau of the police.

