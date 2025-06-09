President Dhakal Calls for Investment-Friendly Reforms and Global Partnerships at ILO Conference

President Dhakal Calls for Investment-Friendly Reforms and Global Partnerships at ILO Conference

June 9, 2025, 5:20 p.m.

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal, called for stable policies, private sector investment and stronger international partnerships.

During his address at the 113th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva on Monday, Dhakal emphasized the critical role of the private sector in creating decent work and driving inclusive economic growth.

Speaking to delegates from governments, workers’ organizations and employer groups, he praised the ILO’s tripartite model for fostering collaboration among key actors in the global labour market.

“We all have different roles but we share one common goal, to create an environment for businesses to grow and to make sure work is decent,” he said. “This is why the ILO’s model is so important, and we at FNCCI are proud to be a part of it.”

President Dhakal welcomed the ILO Director-General’s report for 2025, which focuses on linking job creation with rights and inclusive growth through investment-driven development.

He underscored the need for business-friendly and stable policy environments in developing countries like Nepal to attract long-term investment.

“In Nepal, we have worked closely with the government, proposing changes to 30 laws related to investment. These have been amended, and a new Bilateral Investment Agreement framework has been passed,” he said, adding that such reforms not only support existing formal businesses but also encourage informal enterprises to register and join the mainstream economy.

As a result of these efforts, Nepal has been selected as one of four global “champion countries” for formalizing its economy.

Dhakal said this recognition reflects the country’s commitment to labour standards and international obligations, as well as a readiness to welcome responsible foreign investment.

FNCCI President Dhakal also highlighted Nepal’s vast economic potential from hydropower and tourism to agriculture and information technology backed by the country’s unique geography and strategic location between two major economies, India and China.

“Nepal offers investors access not only to the local market but also to the massive markets of China and India,” he said. “Even after Nepal graduates from LDC status in 2026, duty-free access to these markets will remain, alongside trade preferences with Europe and America.”

In addition to promoting private equity and venture capital, Dhakal stressed the need for climate financing for vulnerable nations like Nepal, which contributes minimally to global emissions but bears the brunt of climate impacts.

“To protect the ‘roof of the world,’ we need significant international support,” he said, calling for special provisions for mountain and island countries in terms of market access and development assistance.

The FNCCI has also established an FDI support desk to facilitate international investments and has signed a memorandum of understanding with workers’ organizations to strengthen public-private dialogue and partnerships.

“As Nepal prepares to exit LDC status, we are committed to creating decent jobs through higher economic growth,” Dhakal concluded.

“We are ready to work with all of you to build a better, more inclusive future for Nepal and for the world.”

The International Labour Conference, hosted annually by the International Labour Organization, brings together stakeholders from across the globe to shape labour standards, discuss global employment trends, and promote decent work for all.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Outcomes Aligned With Our emPOWER concept: Professor Tami Bond
Jun 09, 2025
Nepalis deported from US refuse to file complaint, Nepal Police Is Investigating Their Connetion With Human Traffickor
Jun 09, 2025
Former Princes Himani Laid foundation stone of birthing center in Jumla
Jun 09, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Rain In Few Places Of Koshi Province
Jun 09, 2025
US Deported 50 Illegal Nepali Migrants, Arriving Nepal Today
Jun 08, 2025

More on Economy

CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL: Private Sector First By A Correspondent 13 hours, 12 minutes ago
NIMBL Will Provide Special Discount On Various Services To Member of Nepal Engineering Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Global IME Bank Launches EV Charging Station By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Sudurpaschim Summit Highlights ADB’s Tourism Study To Unlock Province’s Economic Potential By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
World Bank Group's New Country Partnership Framework For Nepal Prioritizes Jobs And Resilience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago
Budget came to encourage the private sector, implementation did not fail: Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Real Battle: Strengthening Democracy From Within By Suva BC Jun 09, 2025
The Outcomes Aligned With Our emPOWER concept: Professor Tami Bond By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2025
Rethinking Forest Fire Management In Nepal: Lessons From Bagmati Province By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey & Kalpana Bhattarai Jun 09, 2025
Nepalis deported from US refuse to file complaint, Nepal Police Is Investigating Their Connetion With Human Traffickor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2025
China's Huawei launches laptops that run on original operating system By Agencies Jun 09, 2025
Former Princes Himani Laid foundation stone of birthing center in Jumla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75