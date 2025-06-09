Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Rain In Few Places Of Koshi Province

June 9, 2025, 8:14 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi Province, and mainly clear to partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi Province and one or two places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country.

It will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi Province, and mainly clear to partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.

