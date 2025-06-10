Global IME Bank Organizes Hiking Program Including Plastic Waste Collection On The Occasion Of World Environment Day

Global IME Bank Limited has organized a one-day hiking program from Machhegaun in Kirtipur to the Champa Devi Temple premises with the aim of collecting plastic waste on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Approximately 150 kg of plastic waste was collected during the program, organized in collaboration with Kirtipur Municipality and Nepal Red Cross Society, Kirtipur Branch.

Additionally, bamboo dustbins produced by the local community have been placed at various locations along the hiking route for waste collection, which is believed to contribute to long-term waste management.

After waste collection, the waste was handed over to the municipal waste management center.

The program was attended by the bank's Chief Executive Officer Surendra Raj Regmi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Suman Pokharel, representatives of Kirtipur Municipality, officials of the Nepal Red Cross Society, Kirtipur branch, bank employees, and local volunteers.

In addition to banking services, Global IME Bank has been making special contributions to the promotion of domestic production, mitigation of climate change impacts, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the bank has also completed a massive tree plantation program across the country.

On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, the bank has launched a tree plantation program in various locations across the country with the goal of planting 18,000 trees.

The bank believes that tree planting will have a positive impact on environmental protection, climate change mitigation, and the income generation of local communities.

Global IME Bank was honored as the best bank in Nepal in two categories: Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024. Global IME Bank has also been honored in different categories by various national and international organizations.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank with a branch network in all seventy-seven districts of the country. The bank has been providing excellent services to its customers from more than 1,000 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 385 ATMs, 202 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 overseas representative offices.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank has also been providing remittance services from various countries around the world. The bank has been working to receive remittances from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and others.