President Dhakal Suggests That Certain Clauses In The BAFIA Amendment Bill should be Removed

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), has said that the amendment to the Banks and Financial Institutions Act (BAFIA) will affect Nepal's economic activities.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the third edition of the National Banking Discourse, 2025, held in Kathmandu, Dhakal opined that if the proposed amendment to the act under consideration in Parliament is passed as it is, economic activity will be affected.

He argued that the issue should be taken seriously, given the proposal to separate bankers and industrialists in the bill proposed in Parliament to amend the Bafia Act.

"There is a matter of separating businessmen and bankers. This could cause problems in the economy. On the one hand, it is said that 51 percent of the shares will be given to the founders, saying that the promoters will be held accountable."

"In addition, it has been defined as a related party. According to this arrangement, if investors with more than 1 percent shares are not allowed to take loans, there is a risk that almost all industries and businesses will close down," Dhakal said.

He also said that if the budget is implemented, Nepal can achieve its economic development goals. Similarly, Chairman Dhakal said that the budget arrangement that allows for the internal use and export of mineral resources without affecting the environment is positive.

Citing the example of the Middle East, Chairman Dhakal said, “If the countries of the Middle East had not exported or were not allowed to export the petroleum products they had, the countries of the Middle East would not be in the situation they are in today.

"Therefore, we must also facilitate the use and export of natural resources in Nepal without having a negative impact on the environment," he said