Weather Forecast: Mainly Cear To Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudurpaschim

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi Province and Lumbini Province, while the rest of the country will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy.There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country. The hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Lumbini Province, and Gandaki Province, will be partly to generally cloudy, while the rest of the region will be mainly clear to partly cloudy.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.