FNCCI President Dhakal Meets Top Leadership of IOE and WTO

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal, held discussions with international institutions regarding investment expansion and market access for small countries like Nepal in the evolving global economic landscape.

On the occasion of the 113th International Labour Conference held in Geneva, Switzerland, Dhakal had separate meetings with Roberto Suárez Santos, Secretary-General of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), and Zhang Xiangchen, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). In these meetings, he presented his views on Nepal’s investment potential and the country’s expectations for cooperation with both organizations.

During the meeting with IOE Secretary-General Roberto Suárez Santos, Dhakal emphasized the urgent need for investment to overcome development challenges. He expressed the view that strengthening connections with international partners and adopting best practices used in other regions could significantly benefit Nepal.

He urged Secretary-General Suárez Santos to help spread the message globally that Nepal offers remarkable investment opportunities, especially in sectors like tourism, hydropower, and information and communication technology.

“There is substantial investment potential in Nepal. Situated between two giant economies—India and China—Nepal is ideally positioned for production and export to a market of 3 billion people. I appeal to international investors to consider investing in Nepal,” Dhakal said.

He expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from the IOE through its cooperation with FNCCI, especially in the areas of policy dialogue, social dialogue, and institutional capacity building. He acknowledged that this collaboration has allowed Nepali employers to present their perspectives on global platforms and enhanced access to training and research.

In response, IOE Secretary-General Roberto Suárez Santos praised FNCCI as a long-standing and active member of IOE and appreciated its role and cooperation at the international level. He affirmed IOE’s commitment to continued support and collaboration in the future.

Likewise, during the conference, FNCCI President Dhakal also had a separate meeting with WTO Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen. In this meeting, he highlighted some of the structural challenges Nepal faces within the international trade system.

Welcoming WTO’s decision to maintain duty-free and quota-free market access for Nepal during its transition out of the Least Developed Country (LDC) category by 2026, Dhakal, however, made a special request for the WTO to provide Nepal with technical assistance, flexibility in treaty implementation, and support based on access to technology, knowledge, and resources to help Nepal meet international standards.

“While LDC graduation is a matter of national pride, the loss of benefits like duty- and quota-free market access is likely to affect small and medium enterprises the most. Therefore, I request the IOE to advocate for a fair and supportive transformation for Nepal in platforms such as the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations,” Dhakal said.

He also pointed out that Nepali farmers are disadvantaged due to the heavy subsidies provided by developed countries in their agricultural sectors. He noted that Nepali small producers are struggling to meet the high standards required under WTO’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) and Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) agreements.

“Complex customs procedures, import licensing, and quota systems remain significant non-tariff barriers to our exports,” he added.

He emphasized the need for more support, stating that the tariff reductions committed under WTO agreements have reduced government revenue, thereby making it harder to invest in basic infrastructure, health, and education.

WTO Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen, during the meeting, assured that WTO would continue its support for Nepal’s economic development, promotion of international trade, and capacity building. FNCCI Vice President and Chair of the Employers’ Council Jyotsna Shrestha and Vice-Chair Babu Kaji Karki also participated in the meetings.