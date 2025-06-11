Madhesh Food Forum 2025: USD 37 Million Investment Reinforces Province’s Role In Nepal’s Agri-Food System Transformation

The Madhesh Food Forum 2025 was officially concluded in Dhanusha, launching a strong provincial commitment to inclusive, climate-resilient, and investment-driven transformation of agrifood systems. Jointly organized by the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives (MoLMAC) of Madhesh Province, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the World Food Forum (WFF) Nepal Chapter, the event justified strong leadership with global food system transformation objectives.

A major highlight of the Forum was the announcement of NPR 519.2 crores (USD 37.9 million) in investment commitments across critical sectors—agriculture, forestry, food processing, and cold storage. These investments, formalized through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between investors and the provincial government, signal growing confidence in Madhesh Province as a strategic hub for agricultural development. The pledges also reflect momentum in building strong public-private partnerships to enhance value chains, improve food security, and create rural employment opportunities.

The inaugural session of the Madhesh Food Forum 2025, held in Lalgadh, Dhanusha, was marked by strong provincial leadership and high-level participation, reinforcing Madhesh Province’s aspiration to lead Nepal’s agri-food system transformation.

Chaired by Hon’ble Janardan Singh Kshetri, Minister for Land Management, Agriculture, and Cooperatives of Madhesh Province, the session gathered senior government officials, youth entrepreneurs, investors private sector leaders, development partners, civil society organizations, and key stakeholders for an inclusive, climate-resilient, and investment-driven agricultural development.

Delivering the keynote remarks as Chief Guest, Chief Minister Satish Kumar Singh emphasized that Madhesh is the pioneering province for Nepal’s agricultural revolution. He underlined the urgency of investing in local innovation and empowering communities by bridging policy with practice and connecting traditional knowledge with modern technology. “Madhesh holds immense potential to lead the transformation of food systems. To realize this, we must place farmers, women, and youth at the heart of our efforts,” he stated.

Echoing these sentiments,Sunil Kumar Yadav, Minister of Finance of Madhesh Province committed for clear shift in budgetary priorities. “Agriculture is now at the center of Madhesh’s development vision. We are committed to mobilizing fiscal resources toward high-impact areas such as irrigation, agri-enterprise development, and farmer support systems,” he said. He had congratulated investors and stakeholders in accelerating agri-food system transformation and reiterated the provincial government’s dedication to aligning financial planning with rural prosperity and climate resilience.

Offering a global perspective, Daniel Gustafson, Special Representative of the FAO Director-General, commended Madhesh Province for hosting what he described as the world’s first provincial-level food forum. “Madhesh is setting an example for other regions—not only in Nepal, but globally. Youth must begin to view agriculture as frontier of opportunity,” he remarked.

Building on this, Mr. Ken Shimizu, FAO Representative for Bhutan and Nepal, highlighted the province’s unique potential and heritage. He emphasized that the FAO has established a strong and growing presence in Madhesh Province, both through ongoing technical cooperation and strategic partnerships with the provincial government. This strong presence at community level is the strong foundation which made Madhesh a natural and strategic choice for hosting the Madhesh Food Forum 2025.

Bringing local level perspectives, Mamata Mahato, Vice Chairperson of the National Association of Rural Municipalities in Nepal (NARMIN), emphasized that Madhesh Can Feed the Nation where that demands coordinated action, innovation, and support at all levels. She called for enhanced collaboration between three tier of governments and development actors to scale sustainable agricultural practices and ensure that no community is left behind.

Concluding the inaugural session, Janardan Singh Kshetri, Minister for Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives, underscored the shift from dialogue to delivery. He added that Madhesh no longer need to ask how it can contribute to agriculture. The time has come to transform how we practice agriculture. Our fertile plains, strategic projects, and partnerships with the private sector are the foundation of this transformation.

Aligned with the World Food Forum (WFF), FAO’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative, and the vision of the "Four Betters" — Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment, and a Better Life — the Madhesh Food Forum 2025 positioned the province as a frontrunner in reimagining a food system that is, equitable, inclusive,climate-smart and investment-ready. The Forum created a powerful platform for promoting solutions that address the interlinked challenges of food insecurity, climate vulnerability, and rural poverty — while also unlocking new opportunities for private investment, youth entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth.