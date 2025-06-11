Ten confirmed dead in Austria school shooting

Ten people have been confirmed dead and at least 12 others injured after a man opened fire on a high school in the southern part of Austria. Police say the shooter took his own life after the attack.

Police said they received reports that the shooting rampage occurred in the second largest city of Graz on Tuesday.

Investigators said among the dead were six females and three males. They did not release the ages of the victims, but the local media reported that many were students.

Police said the suspected attacker was a 21-year-old man who used to attend the school. They said he is believed to have acted alone and was later found dead in a bathroom.

Police said two guns used in the shooting were found at the scene, and that the suspect possessed a firearms license.

Some media outlets said the suspect had been bullied.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said at a news conference that "our schools must remain places of peace."

He mourned the victims, saying, "Today is a dark day in the history of our country."