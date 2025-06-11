Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Rainfall In Few Places Of Kathmandu

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the country. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country. There will be partly to generally cloudy in Kathmandu and possibility of rain with thunder in few places.

Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.