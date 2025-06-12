Air India’s London-bound passenger plane carrying 242 people crashes

Air India’s London-bound passenger plane carrying 242 people crashes After take-off in India

June 12, 2025, 3:57 p.m.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 people has crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad, western India

Flight AI171 was travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. There were 169 Indian nationals on the flight, as well as 53 Britons, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals, Air India says

Tracking website Flightradar24 says it received the last signal from the aircraft at 625 feet (190m) "just seconds after take off . Videos show black smoke rising over a residential area.

The scene here is very shocking. Everyone is running right now trying to save as many lives as possible.

A rescue operation is going on at the spot very near to the airport.

Ambulances are all over the area. Roads are blocked.

Emergency response teams are still trying to extinguish a fire.

People say they heard a loud sound and watched black smoke coming out. Many people started to gather here. Volunteers in the nearby area are trying to help as much as they can.

The fire brigade officials then started the rescue operation. Bodies are still being taken from the area.

There has been no official confirmation about the crash or the number of casualties.

169 Indian nationals on board

Air India has now given the breakdown of the different nationalities on-board flight AI171.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals on board.

The airline says the injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

Fifty-three British nationals on board - Air India

Fifty-three British nationals were on board the flight bound for Gatwick airport, Air India says.

BBC World Service

Agencies

