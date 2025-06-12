Balen and Sunita Meeting: Agreement to Hold Executive Meeting and Resolve Disputes

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah and Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol held a meeting today.

The discussion focused on the long-delayed executive meeting, which had not been held due to ongoing disputes. According to a source, both the mayor and deputy mayor expressed a positive attitude toward resolving the disagreements and convening the meeting.

“There has been an agreement to hold the executive meeting soon. They also agreed to resolve the disputes. However, the exact date for the meeting has not been decided yet,” the source said.

Some ward chairpersons also participated in the meeting along with the mayor and deputy mayor.

It has been over five months since the executive meeting of the metropolitan city was last held.