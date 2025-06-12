Bessent: US 'highly likely' to extend July tariff deadline

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that an extension of a 90-day pause on what the Trump administration calls "reciprocal" tariffs is "highly likely."

The window is currently set to close on July 9 for most of the trading partners that were hit with the levies.

Bessent said, "We will roll the day forward to continue the good faith negotiations. If someone is not negotiating, then we will not."

President Donald Trump launched the tariffs on April 9. They affect countries and regions with which the US runs large trade deficits.

But he said immediately afterward he would grant the pause to countries seeking negotiations.

Bessent says the US is currently holding talks with 18 important trading partners. Japan is believed to be one of them, as it faces a 24-percent tariff.

Trump was also asked about a possible deadline extension. His response indicated a somewhat different attitude from Bessent's.

"I would, but I don't think we're going to have that necessity," he said. "I tell you what we are, we're rocking in terms of deals."

Trump stressed recent arrangements with the UK and China. He added that talks to reach more deals are underway.