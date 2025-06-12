Bessent: US 'highly likely' to extend July tariff deadline

Bessent: US 'highly likely' to extend July tariff deadline

June 12, 2025, 12:23 p.m.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that an extension of a 90-day pause on what the Trump administration calls "reciprocal" tariffs is "highly likely."

The window is currently set to close on July 9 for most of the trading partners that were hit with the levies.

Bessent said, "We will roll the day forward to continue the good faith negotiations. If someone is not negotiating, then we will not."

President Donald Trump launched the tariffs on April 9. They affect countries and regions with which the US runs large trade deficits.

But he said immediately afterward he would grant the pause to countries seeking negotiations.

Bessent says the US is currently holding talks with 18 important trading partners. Japan is believed to be one of them, as it faces a 24-percent tariff.

Trump was also asked about a possible deadline extension. His response indicated a somewhat different attitude from Bessent's.

"I would, but I don't think we're going to have that necessity," he said. "I tell you what we are, we're rocking in terms of deals."

Trump stressed recent arrangements with the UK and China. He added that talks to reach more deals are underway.

Agencies

Air India’s London-bound passenger plane carrying 242 people crashes
Jun 12, 2025
US, China trade talks continue into night
Jun 11, 2025
Ten confirmed dead in Austria school shooting
Jun 11, 2025
China's Huawei launches laptops that run on original operating system
Jun 09, 2025
House of Representatives Meeting Today
Jun 08, 2025

More on International

US, China trade talks continue into night By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Ten confirmed dead in Austria school shooting By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
China's Huawei launches laptops that run on original operating system By Agencies 3 days, 14 hours ago
Chinese vice premier to attend US-China trade talks in London By Agencies 4 days, 14 hours ago
Trump Administration Ended Protetoin Status For Nepalese Migrants By REUTERS 5 days, 13 hours ago
US and China set to resume trade talks on Monday By Agencies 5 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Air India’s London-bound passenger plane carrying 242 people crashes By Agencies Jun 12, 2025
Redefining the Successful Woman By Arya Kharel & Deborah Koehler Jun 12, 2025
Electrification In Tangiya Settlement in Bara Felt Like Winning a War: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2025
Balen and Sunita Meeting: Agreement to Hold Executive Meeting and Resolve Disputes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2025
Load-Shedding Has Ended, Many Areas Still Remain in Darkness: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rainfall In Few Places of Pokhara And Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75