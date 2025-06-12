Load-Shedding Has Ended, Many Areas Still Remain in Darkness: Kulman Ghising

Kulman Ghising, the outgoing Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, has been honored with a civic felicitation. The Civic Felicitation Main Committee, Sarlahi, organized a program in Hariwan on Wednesday, Jestha 28 (June 12), to honor Ghising for ending the long-standing problem of power load-shedding across the country and establishing a historic benchmark in energy management.

According to the committee, Ghising is an inspiring figure who brought light into the lives of all Nepali people through his dedicated service to the nation, visionary approach, and capable leadership. The chief guest of the event and leader of civil society, Narayan Bahadur Khapangi, stated that Ghising succeeded in electrifying nearly 100% of the country, including remote Chepang settlements, and in turning a continuously loss-making institution into a profitable one.

He emphasized Ghising's significant contributions in advancing hydro and solar energy production, consuming the generated electricity domestically, and opening the door for export to India and Bangladesh, thus helping to activate the country’s economy.

Dhan Bahadur Mikchan, coordinator of the Civic Felicitation Main Committee, noted that Ghising’s tireless efforts, integrity, and people-centric leadership have established a new standard of service delivery in state institutions. He added that honoring Ghising is not just a tribute to an individual, but a gesture of respect for commitment, transparency, and dedication.

In the program, Ghising remarked that while Nepalis living abroad and at home clearly witnessed the results of his work, the government rated him a zero. He stated that he was removed from his position because of his sincere efforts to recover dues from industries that received electricity through dedicated and trunk lines while ordinary people were kept in darkness. He stressed that people now seek effective service delivery, good governance, development, and economic prosperity beyond any political ideology.

He said: "the darkness of load-shedding has ended, but many areas are still in the dark — we must illuminate them. If we export 10,000 megawatts of electricity annually, we can generate around NPR 700 billion in revenue per year, which is approximately 20% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If we replace polluting fuels like petrol, diesel, and cooking gas with clean and green energy like hydropower, we can promote green tourism and also develop agriculture."

