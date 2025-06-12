Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rainfall In Few Places of Pokhara And Kathmandu

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rainfall In Few Places of Pokhara And Kathmandu

June 12, 2025, 12:15 p.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the country. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country. There will be partly to generally cloudy in Kathmandu and possibility of rain with thunder in few places.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the country. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country.

Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Electrification In Tangiya Settlement in Bara Felt Like Winning a War: Kulman Ghising
Jun 12, 2025
Balen and Sunita Meeting: Agreement to Hold Executive Meeting and Resolve Disputes
Jun 12, 2025
Load-Shedding Has Ended, Many Areas Still Remain in Darkness: Kulman Ghising
Jun 12, 2025
Madhesh Food Forum 2025: USD 37 Million Investment Reinforces Province’s Role In Nepal’s Agri-Food System Transformation
Jun 11, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal Meets Top Leadership of IOE and WTO
Jun 11, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Rainfall In Few Places Of Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Possibility Of Light Rainfall In Few Placess of Koshi,Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati, Koshi, Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi, Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Air India’s London-bound passenger plane carrying 242 people crashes By Agencies Jun 12, 2025
Redefining the Successful Woman By Arya Kharel & Deborah Koehler Jun 12, 2025
Electrification In Tangiya Settlement in Bara Felt Like Winning a War: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2025
Balen and Sunita Meeting: Agreement to Hold Executive Meeting and Resolve Disputes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2025
Load-Shedding Has Ended, Many Areas Still Remain in Darkness: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2025
Bessent: US 'highly likely' to extend July tariff deadline By Agencies Jun 12, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75