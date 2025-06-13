Durga Prasai remanded in custody, 32 released on bail in

Durga Prasai remanded in custody, 32 released on bail in

June 13, 2025, 8:51 a.m.

Tinkune incident The Kathmandu District Court has issued an order in the Tinkune incident on Thursday midnight. The order came after midnight on Thursday after the detention hearing that ended on Thursday evening in the single bench of Dhruv Raj Karki.

In the order, 7 people, including Durga Prasai, have been sent to remand for trial, while 32 have been released on bail. The court has ordered the remand of Durga Prasai, Tara Rajawadi, Anup Rajawadi, Sushil Baral, Dandapani Regmi, Keshav Basnet, and Kumar Tamang, along with them.

The other 32 people have been released on bail.

Although Prasai has been remanded in custody for trial, the court has also informed that he will be admitted to the hospital for treatment as he is suffering from cancer.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar
Jun 13, 2025
Electrification In Tangiya Settlement in Bara Felt Like Winning a War: Kulman Ghising
Jun 12, 2025
Balen and Sunita Meeting: Agreement to Hold Executive Meeting and Resolve Disputes
Jun 12, 2025
Load-Shedding Has Ended, Many Areas Still Remain in Darkness: Kulman Ghising
Jun 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rainfall In Few Places of Pokhara And Kathmandu
Jun 12, 2025

More on News

Air India’s London-bound passenger plane carrying 242 people crashes By Agencies 19 hours, 17 minutes ago
Electrification In Tangiya Settlement in Bara Felt Like Winning a War: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 23 minutes ago
Balen and Sunita Meeting: Agreement to Hold Executive Meeting and Resolve Disputes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 24 minutes ago
Former Princes Himani Laid foundation stone of birthing center in Jumla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
US Deported 50 Illegal Nepali Migrants, Arriving Nepal Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Journalist Laxman Biyogi’s Regionally Flavored Story Collection ‘Satyam’ Revealed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago

The Latest

Israel says its forces attacked Iran's nuclear facilities By Agencies Jun 13, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2025
Redefining the Successful Woman By Arya Kharel & Deborah Koehler Jun 12, 2025
Load-Shedding Has Ended, Many Areas Still Remain in Darkness: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2025
Bessent: US 'highly likely' to extend July tariff deadline By Agencies Jun 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rainfall In Few Places of Pokhara And Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75