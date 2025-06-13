Durga Prasai remanded in custody, 32 released on bail in

Tinkune incident The Kathmandu District Court has issued an order in the Tinkune incident on Thursday midnight. The order came after midnight on Thursday after the detention hearing that ended on Thursday evening in the single bench of Dhruv Raj Karki.

In the order, 7 people, including Durga Prasai, have been sent to remand for trial, while 32 have been released on bail. The court has ordered the remand of Durga Prasai, Tara Rajawadi, Anup Rajawadi, Sushil Baral, Dandapani Regmi, Keshav Basnet, and Kumar Tamang, along with them.

The other 32 people have been released on bail.

Although Prasai has been remanded in custody for trial, the court has also informed that he will be admitted to the hospital for treatment as he is suffering from cancer.