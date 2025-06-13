Israel says its forces attacked Iran's nuclear facilities

June 13, 2025, 8:36 a.m.

Israeli says in a social media post that the Israel Defense Forces launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive to strike Iran. It said their jets completed the first stage strikes against dozens of military targets, including nuclear facilities.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said his country launched attacks on Iran on Friday, and declared a state of emergency for the entire country.

Katz said in a statement on Friday that missile and drone attacks against Israel are expected following what he called his country's preemptive attacks on Iran.

Reuters news agency, citing an Israeli official, reported the attacks targeted Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Iran's state-run television reported that several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, local time, and that air defense systems were activated. The broadcaster said the causes of the explosions were unknown.

Nuclear talks between the United States and Iran were planned for Sunday. But some media had reported that Israel may be preparing to attack Iran as the negotiations have stalled.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that an Israeli attack on Iran is possible, and that it could be massive conflict. US Secretary of State says Israel took unilateral action

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Israel took unilateral action against Iran, and that the United States is not involved in the strikes.

Rubio said in a statement on Thursday that the priority of the US is protecting American forces in the region.

The statement said Israel advised the US that it believed the action was necessary for its self-defense.

Rubio said President Donald Trump and his administration have taken all necessary steps to protect the US forces and remain in close contact with the regional partners. He stressed that Iran should not target US interests or personnel.

Agencies

