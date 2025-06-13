Nagrik-Arju Dispute: She Says - 'I Spoke With Shobha Gyawali, I Am Surprised To See Reaction That I threatened'

June 13, 2025, 2:48 p.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana Deuba has said that she only spoke to Nepal Republic Media Director Shobha Gyawali regarding the news item

Minister Rana made a surprising comment when it was reported that she was threatened for merely talking about the news published in Garik Daily and Republica Daily on Thursday.

A news report in Nagarik, titled 'Foreign Minister Rana's Threat to Director Gyawali', states that Rana has threatened journalist Dilbhushan Pathak over a news report related to the matter.

"I am shocked to see a news report published in her newspaper, Nagarik Daily, alleging that a telephone conversation with Shobha Gyawali, the director of Nepal Republic Media, yesterday was threatened," Rana wrote on Facebook.

