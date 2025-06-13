Weather Forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar

June 13, 2025, 8:28 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hill and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, and at one or two places in the remaining high-hill and mountainous regions.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Gandaki Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at one or two places in the rest of the country.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.

