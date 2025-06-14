Global IME Bank’s ‘Global Sky Club Card’ – A New Way to Fly Smarter

Global IME Bank Limited, the largest commercial bank in Nepal that is known for its customer-friendly services and innovative offers, has recently introduced the Global Sky Club Card in collaboration with Yeti Airlines. This new card aims to make air travel more affordable and convenient for Nepali travelers, while also promoting digital banking.

The most attractive feature of this card is that it offers a free ticket on the first purchase. When customers use the Global Sky Club Card to buy their first ticket with Yeti Airlines, the bank gives them a full cashback—essentially making the first flight free. After that, users can enjoy up to 10 per cent discount on ticket purchases, with a maximum discount of Rs. 500.

But the benefits don’t stop there. Cardholders also get access to a range of premium services that make flying easier and more comfortable. These include priority check-in at the airport and an additional 5 kilograms of luggage allowance, which is especially useful for frequent travelers or those flying with extra baggage.

On the financial side, the card encourages digital transactions by offering 1 mileage point for every Rs. 100 spent through POS machines or online platforms. Cardholders also receive 100 bonus points when they first get the card, which can later be used for rewards, discounts, or other services.

Both Global IME Bank and Yeti Airlines believe this partnership will benefit their customers directly.

According to Surendra Raj Regmi, CEO of Global IME Bank, the scheme supports the growth of digital banking in Nepal and reflects the bank’s commitment to offering timely and user-friendly services.

Subash Sapkota, CEO of Yeti Airlines, also expressed confidence that the collaboration will bring more value to the customers of both organizations.

Global IME Bank Limited is one of the most awarded and trusted banks in Nepal. It was recently recognized as the Best Bank in Nepal for 2024 by both Global Finance and Euromoney. With a strong network across all 77 districts of Nepal and services including international remittance from countries like the USA, UK, Australia, Japan, and the Gulf, the bank continues to grow its reputation.

Yeti Airlines, on the other hand, has been flying in Nepali skies for 26 years. With 7 fleets of ATR 72 aircrafts, the airline offers safe and reliable flights to major cities and remote areas alike. Its sister company, Tara Air, serves some of the most remote regions in Nepal, connecting people through air transport.

Overall, the Global Sky Club Card is a well-thought-out product for anyone who flies frequently within Nepal. It combines banking rewards with travel perks, offering real savings and smoother airport experiences. For customers of Global IME Bank and Yeti Airlines, this card is more than just a payment method—it’s a gateway to smarter and more rewarding travel.

