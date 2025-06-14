Indian Prime Minister Modi visits sole survivor of Air India crash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the site of Thursday's deadly plane crash. He met on Friday with the sole survivor of the Air India jet bound for London with 242 people on board.

Viswashkumar Ramesh is a British national of Indian origin. He told local media that he thought he was going to die. He said: "I don't know about the other part of the plane, but where I landed was on the ground. I could see that there was space outside the plane, so when my door broke I tried to escape through a little space, and I did."

The plane crashed into the dormitory of a medical college. The AP quotes a source as saying at least five people were killed on the ground and about 50 injured. Many others might still be buried under the debris.

Indian Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on social media on Friday that investigators have recovered the plane's black box. He said it is an "important step forward" and will "significantly aid" the probe.

The plane was a 787 Dreamliner manufactured by Boeing. The company says it "stands ready" to support the investigation. The US National Transportation Safety Board is also sending a team of investigators to India to assist with the probe.

