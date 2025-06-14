Iran launches retaliatory attacks against Israel

The tensions that have been simmering in the Middle East are breaking wide open. Iranian forces launched a ballistic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes that targeted more than 100 of their military facilities.

Iran's revolutionary guard said it carried out attacks against dozens of targets on Friday, including airbases and other military sites. Reuters quoted reports as saying the strikes involved "hundreds of ballistic missiles." At least 40 people have reportedly been injured.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran has "crossed red lines." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised further escalation, saying: "More is on the way. The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused Israel of starting a war. He described the attacks as a "great crime" and vowed retribution. Khamenei said: "The Zionist regime made a big mistake. A mistake that the consequences of which will make Israel desperate, with God's grace."

Iranian media said Israel's initial attack on Friday killed 78 people and injured more than 300.

Two military leaders were also killed: Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri and head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami. Iranian officials say successors are already in place.

Reuters showed footage of black smoke rising near what it said is a uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, central Iran. The International Atomic Energy Agency says radiation levels outside the complex remain unchanged.

US news site Axios quoted President Donald Trump as saying Israel used "great American equipment" and that Iran now has a stronger incentive to reach a nuclear deal. Trump took to social media to urge Iranian leaders to come to an agreement "before there is nothing left."