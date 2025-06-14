Israel Launched Military Operation Against Iran To Protect Israel’s Survival

Israeli Prime Minister Benajamin Netanyahu said that Israel launched operation “rising lion”, a targeted military operation, to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s survival.

Prme Minister said, “Our actions will help make the world a much safer place. President Trump has stated clearly that Iran cannot have a nuclear enrichment program. It is clear that Iran is buying time and refuses to agree to this basic requirement of peaceful nations.”

Statement of Prime Minister Benajamin Netanyahu:

Israel launched operation “rising lion”, a targeted military operation, to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s survival.

For decades, the tyrants of Teheran have brazenly, openly called for Israel’s destruction. They have backed up their genocidal rhetoric with a program to develop nuclear weapons

In recent years they have accumulated enough uranium for 9 nuclear bombs. In recent months Iran has taken steps it has never taken before – to weaponize the enriched uranium.

If not stopped, it could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival. 80 years ago, the Jewish people were the victims of a holocaust perpetrated by the Nazi regime. Today, the Jewish state refuses to be a victim of a nuclear holocaust perpetrated by the Iranian regime.

We stroke at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, we stroke at the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponization program. We targeted Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natnz, we targeted Iran’s leading nuclear scientist working on an Iranian bomb. We also stuck at Iran’s ballistic missile program. Last year, Iran fired 300 ballistic missiles at Israel. Each of these missiles caried a ton of explosives and threatened the lives of hundreds of people. Soon those missiles could carry a nuclear payload and threatened the lives of millions. Iran is gearing up to produce 10,000 of those ballistic missiles within 3 years.

Iran is now working on what it calls the “new plan to destroy Israel”. The old plan, to encircle Israel with a ring of fire, using its proxies, has failed. The people of Israel, the soldiers rose like lions to defend Israel. In defending ourselves, we also defend others. Like our Arab neighbors who have suffered from Iran’s campaign of chaos and carnage.

Our fight is not with the brave people of Iran, but with the brutal dictatorship that has oppressed you for 46 years. We will not let the world’s most dangerous regime obtain the world’s most dangerous weapons. And Iran plans to give nuclear weapons to it’s terrorist proxies, making the nightmare of nuclear terrorism all too real. The increasing range of those missiles would bring the nuclear nightmare to the cities of Europe and eventually, America.

Our actions will help make the world a much safer place. President Trump has stated clearly that Iran cannot have a nuclear enrichment program. It is clear that Iran is buying time and refuses to agree to this basic requirement of peaceful nations. That is why we have no choice but to act, and act now. After WWII the Jewish people vowed never again.

Today Israel has shown it has learned the lessons of history. When enemies vow to destroy you, believe them. When enemies build weapons of mass death, stop them. As the bible teaches us, when someone comes to kill you, rise and act first. This is exactly what Israel has done today. We have risen like lions, to defend ourselves.