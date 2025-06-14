NIMB Ace Capital Ltd. Facilitates Allotment of “NIFRA Green Energy Bond

NIMB Ace Capital Ltd, a leading merchant banking institution, today announced that Nepal Infrastructure Bank Limited (NIFRA) has successfully completed the allotment of its “NIFRA Green Energy Bond 6% – 2088/89”. The allotment event was held on the premises of NIMB Ace Capital, Lazimpat, Kathmandu, in the presence of representatives from NIMB Ace Capital Limited (the issue manager), NIFRA, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders.

The NPR 5 billion bond issue received an overwhelming response from investors, with total applications exceeding the offered amount by 3.8 times, reflecting strong market confidence in NIFRA’s green financing vision.

“For NIMB Ace Capital Ltd., this initiative is a natural extension of our legacy rooted in innovation and foresight,” said Shivanth Bahadur Pande’, CEO of NIMB Ace Capital Ltd. “By enabling Nepal’s first ever Green Energy Bond issuance, we are showcasing our commitment to sustainability, and are building on our long-standing vision of pioneering topical and impactful financial solutions for Nepal’s climate-resilient development.”

The debenture was structured with 60% of the total issue allocated through private placement and the remaining 40% offered to the general public, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from institutional and retail investors alike.

With a fixed annual interest rate of 6% and a tenure of 7 years, this bond is designed to fund energy infrastructure projects, with a special emphasis on clean and renewable energy initiatives. The proceeds are expected to support hydropower and solar energy as the sustainable ventures align with NIFRA’s commitment to Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development (GRID).

The NIFRA Green Energy Bond marks a significant milestone in Nepal’s capital markets history and underscores NIFRA’s role as a frontrunner in mobilizing domestic capital for impactful, future-focused investments.

NIMB Ace Capital Ltd. is the pioneering merchant banking firm in Nepal’s capital market sector, offering services across mutual funds, portfolio management, corporate advisory, merchant banking, and private equity.

Distinguished by its commitment to innovation, diversification, and financial inclusion, the firm manages approximately 30% of Demat accounts in the country. In addition, the firm oversees NPR 11.9 billion in mutual funds, NPR 6 billion in portfolio management, and NPR 3 billion in private equity, targeting an expansion to NPR 10 billion. Also, managing 4.2 billion valued customers in merchant banking till date.

The firm has played a foundational role in shaping Nepal’s financial ecosystem, having executed the country’s first-ever initial public offering (IPO), launched the first open-ended mutual fund, and structured the landmark NPR 18 billion agricultural bond.

To date, NIMB Ace Capital has managed over 200 public offerings, mobilizing more than NPR 112 billion in capital, and maintaining NPR 30.9 billion in assets under management (AUM). We are also managing 58 RTS clients till date, which is the largest number of clienteles in the merchant banking sector of Nepal.