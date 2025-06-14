Trump has approved company's plan to buy US Steel: Nippon Steel officials

Trump has approved company's plan to buy US Steel: Nippon Steel officials

June 14, 2025, 9:10 a.m.

Officials at Nippon Steel say that they believe that the company's plan to purchase US Steel has been approved. The comments come after the two steelmakers announced that US President Donald Trump had approved their partnership.

The officials say that the company's bid to acquire 100 percent of common shares in US Steel and turn it into a wholly owned subsidiary has been given the go-ahead.

Nippon Steel and US Steel said in a joint statement released on Saturday, Japan time, that the companies have entered into a National Security Agreement with the US government.

The statement says the NSA "provides that approximately 11 billion dollars in new investments will be made by 2028."

The NSA also includes commitments related to governance, including a "golden share" to be issued to the US government, domestic production and trade matters.

The golden share allows the US government to veto important decisions related to the management of US Steel.

The companies said, "We thank President Trump and his Administration for their bold leadership and strong support for out historic partnership."

They added, "We look forward to putting out commitments into action to make American steelmaking and manufacturing great again."

Nippon Steel announced a plan to buy out US Steel about 18 months ago. But then-President Joe Biden issued an order blocking the purchase on national security grounds.

Nippon Steel's decision to implement additional investments in the US apparently led to the revision of Biden's order by Trump, paving the way for the Japanese firm to purchase its US rival.

Agencies

Israel Launched Military Operation Against Iran To Protect Israel’s Survival
Jun 14, 2025
Iran launches retaliatory attacks against Israel
Jun 14, 2025
Indian Prime Minister Modi visits sole survivor of Air India crash
Jun 14, 2025
Israel says its forces attacked Iran's nuclear facilities
Jun 13, 2025
Air India’s London-bound passenger plane carrying 242 people crashes
Jun 12, 2025

More on International

Israel Launched Military Operation Against Iran To Protect Israel’s Survival By Agencies 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
Iran launches retaliatory attacks against Israel By Agencies 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi visits sole survivor of Air India crash By Agencies 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
Israel says its forces attacked Iran's nuclear facilities By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Bessent: US 'highly likely' to extend July tariff deadline By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
US, China trade talks continue into night By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

NEA In A Difficult Situation: MD Shakya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2025
Global IME Bank And Upper Mewa Khola Hydropower Signed Agreement For Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2025
Global IME Bank’s ‘Global Sky Club Card’ – A New Way to Fly Smarter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2025
Approval of EIA-related First and Last Reports at Once By Batu Uprety Jun 14, 2025
NIMB Ace Capital Ltd. Facilitates Allotment of “NIFRA Green Energy Bond By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Monsoon Reaches To Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Some Parts Of Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75