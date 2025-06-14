Weather Forecast: Partly Monsoon Reaches To Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Some Parts Of Gandaki

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi and Bagmati provinces, as well as a few places in the hilly regions of the country including Madhesh province, and at one or two places in the remaining regions. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province.

There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hills and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, and at one or two places in the remaining high-hills and mountainous areas. It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, some places in Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and a few places in the rest of the region.

There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Koshi Province and at one or two places in Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province.

There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Currently, monsoon winds are affecting some areas of Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and a small area in the eastern region of Lumbini Province. In addition, westerly winds and local winds are affecting the western part of the country.