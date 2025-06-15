Iran will face American might ‘at levels never seen before’ if it attacks US: President Trump

US president says he and Putin agree war ‘should end’; Iranian FM says ‘solid proof’ US supported Israel campaign; Russian leader says he backs proposals to ease tension.

United States President Donald Trump warned Iran that it would experience “the full strength” of the American military if it attacks the US, reiterating that Washington was not connected to Israel’s strikes on Tehran’s nuclear and intelligence facilities.

“The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he wrote on the Truth Social site overnight Saturday-Sunday.

He added that “we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

Trump has been steadfast in his support of Israel’s bombardment of Iran since it began on Friday, calling the attacks “excellent.” He also said that the US was fully aware that Israel would attack.

While aiding in defending Israel from missile attacks, Washington has not taken part in the attacks on Iran itself. Experts say the US military’s bunker buster bombs would be needed to eliminate all of Iran’s nuclear facilities, some of which are located deep underground.

Before the attacks occurred, Trump said he did not want Israel to strike Iran but acknowledged such action was on the table. Israeli officials have suggested those comments were a ruse.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran had evidence to show US forces supported the intense bombardment campaign Israel launched against the Islamic Republic.

“We have solid proof of the support of the American forces and American bases in the region for the attacks of the Zionist regime military forces,” Araghchi told foreign diplomats in a meeting broadcast on state TV.

Trump on Saturday said both he and Russian President Vladimir Putin felt the Israel-Iran war “should end,” after a phone call with the Russian leader.

“President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well,” Trump wrote.

“We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week. He is doing the planned prisoner swaps — large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides,” he said. “The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end.”

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin condemned the Israeli military operation against Iran and expressed concern about the risks of escalation.

Ushakov said Trump described events in the Middle East as “very alarming.” But the two leaders said they do not rule out a return to the negotiating track on Iran’s nuclear program, he said.