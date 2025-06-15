Kulman Ghising felicitated in Nijgadh For Serving People Ending Load-Shedding

June 15, 2025, 5:05 p.m.

Kulman Ghising, out going Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, has been felicitated in Nijgadh, Bara.

The Bright Nepal Campaign, Nijgadh, congratulated Ghisi for his unprecedented efforts in the energy sector, while remaining dedicated to the welfare of the country and the people.

The campaign states that due to Ghising's efficient management and visionary thinking, Nepalis have not only ended the load shedding that people have been experiencing in the past, but have also made significant progress in energy security for the body.

"Ghising's hard work has brought about positive changes in the lifestyles of all Nepali people. This work is memorable,"

"It has given the message that if a capable person gets the opportunity to lead any organization, they can provide fruitful services for the benefit of the country and the people. Your work style has become an example as a source of inspiration for the Nepali youth," the campaign stated.

At the event, Ghising said that he would use the social wealth he had earned for the development of the country. He expressed his commitment to continue working for the development of the country, regardless of his role.

